Joe H. Keim, 85, of Davenport, Nebraska, passed away January 29, 2021. Services are scheduled for Friday, February 5, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Davenport. Visitation will be 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, February 4 at Urbauer-Price Funeral Home in Davenport. Face masks are required, as well as social distancing. Urbauer-Price Funeral Home in Davenport is in care of the family.
Most Popular
Articles
- South Heartland ready for Phase 1B vaccinations
- City councilman seeks to end conversion therapy in Lincoln, calls practice harmful to LGBTQ+ youth
- Phase 1B vaccinations begin in South Heartland communities
- High school office employee charged in theft
- Nebraska might eliminate virus restrictions this weekend
- Minnesota town is flummoxed by resident who claims he's above the law
- Judge tosses lawsuit over alcohol sold to minor who died
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.