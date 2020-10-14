Joe Mitsuo Kido-Wyeno, 96, of Olney Springs, Colorado, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Villa Pueblo Senior Living Community, Pueblo.
He is survived by his son, Gary (Jane) Wyeno of Hastings, and son, Larry Wyeno of Boulder, Colorado.
Due to the Covid Pandemic, there will be a private family graveside service in the Valley View Cemetery in Rocky Ford, Colorado. A memorial service will take place at a later time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ford-Ustick Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to www.fordustick.com.
