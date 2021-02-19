John “Jack” Bowe passed away in Elk Rapids, Michigan on February 11, 2021, at the age of 78. He was born April 25, 1942, to Emily and Everett Bowe in Schenectady, New York. He graduated from Notre Dame in 1964. He served as an officer in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1967. After serving in the military, he started working at the South Bend Tribune in 1967. He switched to television in 1969, working as News Director at WSBT in South Bend, Indiana; WYTV in Youngstown, Ohio; KMST in Monterey, California; KGET in Bakersfield, California; WJHG in Panama City Beach, Florida; KOLO in Reno, Nevada and KHAS, Hastings, Nebraska. In that period, he won an Emmy and was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.
Bowe is survived by his wife, Karen; his children, Mary (Fidel) Vasquez, Michael (Lisa) Bowe, and Brian J. (Heather) Bowe; stepson, Mark (Debbie) Hanna and grandchildren, Antonio and Dominic Vasquez.
He was preceded in death by his parents, J. Everett and Emily Bowe and stepdaughter, Kelly Hanna Lange.
Because of the pandemic, a private service will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Notre Dame. Please direct your gift to the John R. Bowe Memorial Fund. Gifts may be made online at giving.nd.edu or by phone at (574) 631-5150, or by mail: University of Notre Dame, Department of Development, 1100 Grace Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556.
