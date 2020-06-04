Former Edgar, Nebraska resident, John Hadden, passed away on April 2, 2020 at a hospital in Henderson, Nevada. Due to the Covid-19 virus, a celebration of life for friends and family will be held at a later date.
John Charles Hadden was born on May 29, 1947 in Lincoln, Nebraska to Keith and Mary (Grote) Hadden Olson. He was raised on a farm by Edgar and graduated from Ong High School as salutatorian of the Class of 1965. He attended and graduated with a business administration degree from McPherson College in Kansas where he also played on the basketball team. John married Trudy McAfee on January 14, 1974 and they later divorced. To this union was born one child, Jennifer Charlotte Hadden.
John spent his working career managing Hancock Fabric stores as well as other chain store establishments which took him to Iowa, Colorado and Nevada. He ended his career as the CFO of Tilly Marble and Granite in Henderson, Nevada taking early retirement due to the economic downturn in 2008. John had a very defined work ethic and was proud of his Nebraska roots always preferring to hire someone from the Midwest as employees.
Being a Nevada resident for many years, he also enjoyed a touch of RedBreast as well as losing money to the one armed bandits! His advice was to always cash out before you had to pay taxes on your winnings! He really missed going to the office or job site so compensated by becoming a voracious reader of history, giving weather forecast reports to his relatives, discovering his descendants on Ancestry with his sister, Judy, doing the New York Times daily crossword, supervising his quarterly food preparation visits from his sister, Judy and her husband, Ed but his favorite was devouring the Clay County (NE) News each week – especially the historical happenings in the county from 25, 50 and 100 years ago. Visits to his home always included newspaper clippings and sharing memories of events from the paper.
He leaves to mourn his daughter, Jennifer (Bob) Brinkman from Naples, Florida; sister, Judy (Ed) Barnes from Clay Center, Nebraska; stepsisters, Diane (Kevin) Newth from Kansas, Darcy (Brian) Tessman from Oklahoma; and stepbrother, Dean (Candace) Olson from Ong, Nebraska. Nieces and nephews include: Tina (Jewel) Barnes Buckhalter, Brent Barnes, Adam Barnes, Dr. Alyssa (Malcolm) Watkins, Michael Newth, Rebecca Newth, Derek Tessman, Danielle (Donald) Moody, Dr. Sydney (Gary) Olson Griess, Maxwell Olson and Paxton Olson; great niece and nephew, Tiana Barnes and Broddrick Dillon; as well as his two faithful four legged companions, Sugar and Bunny.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.