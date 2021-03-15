John Francis Martin, 93, of Kenesaw, Nebraska died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.
Memorial service will be, Friday March 19, 2021 at 10 a.m. the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Kenesaw with Father Adam Sughrowe officiating. There will be no visitation. Burial will be later that day at Fort McPhearson National Cemetery in Maxwell. Fond memories of John can be sent to the family and will be shared at his memorial service at that time. Please send those to Lila Gamble, 3355 N. Shiloh Ave., Kenesaw, NE 68956. Apfel Funeral Home of Kenesaw is in charge of arrangements.
