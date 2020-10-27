Kenesaw, Nebraska, resident John Francis Martin, 93, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.
The funeral service is tentatively scheduled for March 19, and will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Kenesaw. Fond memories of John can be sent to the family and will be shared at his memorial service at that time. Please send those to Lila Gamble, 3355 N. Shiloh Avenue, Kenesaw, NE 68956. Apfel Funeral Home in Kenesaw is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
John was born March 18, 1927, to Walter and Anna (McCormick) Martin in Kenesaw. He graduated from Kenesaw High School in 1944. He served in the United States Army from March 1951 to March 1953 during the Korean Conflict. John had lived and farmed in Kenesaw all his life.
John was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Kenesaw, and the VFW and Eagles Aries #592, both in Hastings. He enjoyed working on his farm.
He is survived by his children, Brian (Irina) Martin of Lithia Springs, Georgia, Lila (Robert) Gamble of Kenesaw, Colette Rathke of Wahoo, and Vanessa (Darrell) Davis of Wahoo; 8 grandchildren, and sister, Esther (Larry) Colburn of Giltner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Mary Lou (Don) Kristensen of Minden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.