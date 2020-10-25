Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Record low temperatures expected. Low 18F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Record low temperatures expected. Low 18F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.