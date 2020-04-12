Former Hastings resident John F. Streff, 75, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at CHI St. Francis in Grand Island
Private family burial will be at Assumption Catholic Cemetery at Assumption. There will be no viewing or visitation. Because of COVID-19 directed health measures, a memorial service will be at a later date.
Memorials may be given to the JDFR (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) — Nebraska Chapter or St. Michael's Catholic Church.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
John was born Nov. 8, 1944, in Hastings to James W. and Laurayne F. (McCroden) Streff. He served in the Nebraska National Guard for six years. John married Sharon A. "Sherry" Sealey and she preceded him in death on July 5, 1998.
John worked as a carpenter for many years until his retirement in 2008. He was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church and was a past member of Eagles Aerie #592.
John was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon; brothers, Larry Streff, Rick Streff, and Terry Streff; and granddaughter, Kaylan Umbenhower.
Survivors include daughter and spouse, Stacy and Jerry Umbenhower of Lincoln; grandchildren, Dylan Umbenhower of Lincoln and Jaxon Umbenhower of Lincoln; siblings and spouse, Beverly and Dale Mousel of Hastings and Tim and Maggie Streff of Shawnee, KS; and sisters-in-law and spouse, Althea and Charles Shepard of Kenesaw, Jane Streff of Hastings, and Glenda Streff of Hastings.
