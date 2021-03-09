John J. “Jack” Hlavac, 92, of Lawrence, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Cove House in Lincoln.
Rosary will be Friday, March 12, at 5 p.m. and Mass will be Saturday, March 13, at 1:30 p.m. both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence with Father Corey Harrison officiating. Burial with Military Rites by Kent Kailey Post #45 and the Marine Military Honors Team will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Lawrence. Visitation will be on Friday, March 12, from 3-8 p.m. at the Lawrence Visitation Chapel in Lawrence. Memorials can be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. The service will be live-streamed through the Church’s Facebook Page at Sacred Heart & St. Stephen-Lawrence and Our Lady of Assumption-Deweese. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
John Hlavac was born to Adolph and Ann (Janda) Hlavac on September 29, 1928 in the farmhouse four miles east of Lawrence, Nebraska. The youngest of six children, he graduated in 1945 from Lawrence High School.
John married Dorothea Maria Schlick on August 20, 1951 at St. Cecelia’s Catholic Church in Hastings. They lived on the family farm near Lawrence until Jack was inducted into the United States Marine Corps on February 15, 1952. Corporal John J. Hlavac served one year in Korea as a Radar Equipment Foreman and Radar Technician. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal with 2 stars and the United Nations Service Medal. After an honorable discharge on January 27, 1954, he and Dorothea designed and built their home in Lawrence where they raised their family. As a master electrician, Jack and his brother Ed served the people of Lawrence and surrounding communities through their business, the Hlavac Hardware Store. In addition, he raised cattle on the Hlavac family farm. John and Dorothea danced together for more than 55 years. After Dorothea’s passing, he later danced with his friend, Dolores Kucera. John was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the American Legion. John enjoyed traveling to the Czech Republic where he toured the community his father’s family immigrated from in 1900. He visited the Holy Land, Jerusalem. John was awarded the Honor Flight, being recognized for his service in Korea.
John was an avid whistler. His happy tunes could be heard daily on his walks downtown to play cards. He was most happy spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothea; his parents, Adolph and Ann; brother, Ed; four sisters, Helen Schutte, Frances Doerfler, Mary Muruaga and Lucille Wonka.
John is survived by his five children, Joe (Linda) Hlavac, Roca, Nebraska, John (Stephanie) Hlavac, Middleton, Tennessee, Jill (Roger) Miller, Sheridan, Wyoming, Julie (John) Yarsinsky, Marlton, New Jersey, Jeff (Tonia) Hlavac, Lincoln, Nebraska; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
