Hastings, Nebraska resident, John Lawrence Ready, 68, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at his home.
Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, a private family burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
John was born April 19, 1952, in Manhattan, Kansas to Bernard John and Rosina (Pederzoli) Ready. He graduated from Hastings High School. John married Janet Olson on October 21, 1972, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings. He served with the Nebraska National Guard from November 1971 until August 1977. John was employed as an auto body technician.
John preceded in death by his parents; and one nephew.
Survivors include wife, Janet Ready of Hastings; son and spouse, Jason and Robyn Ready of York; daughter, Jennifer Steiner of Hastings; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Jane Disney of Ohio; stepsister and spouse, Debbie and Danny Swiegood of Hastings; numerous nieces and nephews; and lots of fur babies.
