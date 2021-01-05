Superior, Nebraska, resident John “Phil” Meyer, 79, passed away January 1, 2021 in Superior.
Celebration of Life Service will take place at a later date. Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior is caring for the family.
Updated: January 5, 2021 @ 8:12 pm
