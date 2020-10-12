Minden, Nebraska, resident John R. “Bob” King, 80, passed away on Saturday, October, 10, 2020 at Mt. Carmel in Kearney.
Memorial services are 2 p.m. Thursday, October 15, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Minden with the Rev. Donald Hunzeker and PMA Julie Schmidt officiating. Current recommendations for faith-based services will be followed and the use of a face mask is encouraged. The service will be live streamed to the Craig Funeral Home Facebook page. Military honors will be presented following services at the church by the Minden American Legion and Heartwell Veterans of Foreign Wars. Private family inurnment will take place later at the Norman Cemetery. There will be no visitation as the family has honored Bob’s wish to be cremated. Memorials in Bob’s honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
