Hastings, Nebraska, resident John R. Schropp, 92, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Due to COVID-19, private services will be held at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Christopher Kubat officiating. Private family burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family. For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
John was born November 8, 1928, in Hastings to George and Hester (Fussenegger) Schropp. He graduated from St. Cecilia High School. John served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952 during the Korean War. He married Bonnie Fitzke on September 9, 1950. John was an aircraft mechanic and a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church. He moved to the area in 2015 from Denver, CO.
John was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Schropp; brother, George Schropp; and sister, Lenore Schropp.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Schropp of Hastings; sons, Richard (Sachi) Schropp of Hastings, Robert (Sheryl) Shropp of Hastings; daughter-in-law, Terry Schropp of Denver, CO; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
