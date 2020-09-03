Grand Island, Nebraska resident, John R. Weston, 67, went to his Heavenly home August 31, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton, Nebraska. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Michael Zimmer officiating. Services will be live-streamed from stmaryssutton.org. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Sutton. Visitation will be Monday from 1-8 p.m., with the family present from 4-6 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton or to St. Cecilia Catholic School in Hastings.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
