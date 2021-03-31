Clay Center, Nebraska, resident John Timothy Clark, Sr., 86, died Monday, March 29, 2021, at his home in Clay Center.
Services are 10 a.m. Friday, April 2, at the Clay Center Christian Church in Clay Center with Pastor Arick Johanson officiating. The family request casual attire at the service.
Graveside services are 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Sheridan West Cemetery in Auburn with military honors by the American Legion Post #23 of Auburn.
Visitation with the family present is 1-7 p.m. Thursday at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel in Clay Center.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later. Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com.
