Former Sutton, Nebraska, resident Jonathan E. Griess, 91, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 3, at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Sutton with Rev. Carl Gobelman officiating. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1-7 p.m., with the family present from 4–6 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
With the continued spread of COVID-19, masks and social distancing are requested at all functions. Services will be live-streamed from Sutton Memorial Chapel’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/suttonmemorial.
