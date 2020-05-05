Hastings, Nebraska, resident Jose A. Lopez, 67, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, a private family graveside service will be at Parkview Cemetery. There will be no viewing or visitation. There will be a celebration of life service at a later date. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Cards and memorials may be sent to the funeral home. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jose was born on April 13, 1953, in El Salvador. He moved to Hastings from California in the late 90’s. He worked for local factories in Hastings and was known as a hard worker and continued to work even throughout his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going to church, gardening, and soccer. He is remembered by many for his kindness and his laugh.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Rene Hernandez and Mauricio Lopez.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Hernandez; children and spouses, Daniel Lenon and Teddi Wilson-Lenon, Jennifer and Kodi Foote, Nuria Lopez, and Mirna Lopez; and grandchildren, Malia, Amari, Cedric, and Tamia.
