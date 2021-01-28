Hastings, Nebraska resident Joseph Brian Ferguson, 63, passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, February 1, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings, with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring a pen, we can provide one for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Brian was born June 14, 1957, in Ord, NE to Joseph Benjamin & Mary (Miller) Ferguson. He graduated from Ord High School in 1975. He enjoyed model R/C airplanes, playing guitar, and his cats who found new homes with his children. He was also a master of TV trivia.
Brian was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Benjamin Ferguson; mother, Mary Louise (Miller) Ferguson; and brother, James “Jim” Graham Ferguson.
Survivors include a sister, Chris Peterson of Saugatuck, MI; son, JB Ferguson of Omaha; daughter, Elise Kula of Wagoner, OK; extended family members, Kevin Miller, Kirk Miller, Clint Miller and Carla Miller.
