Hastings, Nebraska, resident Joseph M. Zulkoski, 47, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at his home.
Mass of Christian burial will be Friday, February 19, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church with Father Christopher Kubat officiating. Rosary will be at 10 a.m. before the service.
Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery in Grand Island. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Joseph “Joey” was born January 23, 1974 in Grand Island to Thomas and Mary Pfannenstiel Zulkoski. He grew up in Wood River and attended Wood River public schools.
Joseph did various jobs such as mowing and dishwashing. In 2000 he moved to Hastings.
Joseph was a member of St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Hastings. He enjoyed collecting coins and sci-fi movies.
He is survived by his mother, Mary of Hastings; two brothers, Gary (Roxann) Zulkoski of Doniphan and Martin (Barb) Zulkoski of Alda; three sisters, Debra (Brett) Henning of Hutchinson, Kansas, Margie Kemmeser of Alda and Cathy Zulkoski of Hastings; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father Thomas and brother-in-law, John Kemmeser.
