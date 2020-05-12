Glenvil, Nebraska resident, Joseph P. “Joe” Wilson, 75, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his home.
Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, a private graveside service will be held at St. Paul’s Churchyard Cemetery, west of Glenvil. There will be no viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Joe P. Wilson Memorial Fund, c/o Janette Katen, PO Box 115, Glenvil, NE 68941. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Joe was born July 4, 1944, in Hastings, Nebraska to Burdell P. and Mildred M. (Theesen) Wilson. He graduated from Glenvil High School in 1962. Joe married Linda Kay Carpenter on June 7, 1963; she preceded him in death on September 25, 2012.
Joe worked at Big A Auto Parts where he later retired. He then started Joe’s Sports Cards & Comics. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil. Joe enjoyed spending time with his family and attending grandchildren’s activities, he was also an avid Nebraska Cornhusker and New York Yankees fan.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda Kay Wilson; son, Doug Wilson; brother, Mark Wilson; and sister, Judy Wilson.
Survivors include daughter and spouse, Janette and Randy Katen of Glenvil; son, Terry Wilson of Fremont; grandchildren, spouses and families, Kayla and Ryan Kintigh of Juniata, Braelyn and Brysen; Amanda Katen of Orlando, Florida, Olivia Wilson, Gabrielle Wilson, Claire Wilson and Benjamin Wilson.
