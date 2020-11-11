Hastings, Nebraska, resident Joshua Alan Armon entered eternal rest when he entered Heaven on November 9, 2020.
Services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, November 13, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Daniel Bremer officiating. Burial with military rites by Nebraska National Guard Military Honor Guard will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. The service will be live-streamed on Peace Lutheran Church’s website. The link for that page is https://www.peacelutheranhastings.org. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with family present at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to Joshua A. Armon Memorial Fund to be designated for his children’s education, or Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Josh was born on December 16, 1985, in Grand Island, to Rod and Julie (Mertens) Armon. He was baptized on January 5, 1986, and confirmed on April 16, 2000, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Doniphan. His confirmation verse is 1 John 1:9: If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.
Josh graduated from Doniphan-Trumbull High School in 2004 and attended Wayne State College. He married Sara Perdew on July 30, 2011, in Hastings.
SFC Armon enlisted in the Nebraska Army National Guard in 2005. He served most of his military career with the 192nd Military Police Detachment. His current Unit of assignment was with the 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade. SFC Armon deployed three times to Afghanistan (2007-2008), Iraq (2010-2011), and to Qatar (2015). He served in tough and stressful environments determined to serve our nation believing that his service would make the world better for his family and friends. Josh served the Hastings community as a police officer for the Hastings Police Department for 5 years. He was an avid Husker football fan and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his friends and especially his family and children.
Josh was preceded by his uncle, Robbin Armon; grandfather, Robert Armon; grandparents, Don and Alice Mertens; and father-in-law, Rich Perdew.
Josh is survived by his wife, Sara Armon of Hastings; children, Jaminson Armon, Owen Armon and Emma Armon, all of Hastings; parents, Julie and Rod Armon of Westfield, Wisconsin; brothers, Matt Armon of Hastings, Aaron Armon of Lincoln and Nathaniel Armon of Grand Island; sister, Jessica (David) Ernst (and son Jayden) of Green Bay, Wisconsin; grandmother, Claudette Armon of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin; mother-in-law, Kathy Perdew of Hastings along with numerous nieces, nephews other extended family and many friends.
