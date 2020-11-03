Hastings, Nebraska, resident Joy A. Uden, 94, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial services and burial will be held at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to Hastings College Endowment Fund or First United Methodist Church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Joy was born on October 5, 1926, in Red Cloud, to Emil and Mary (Spence) Polnicky. She attended Red Cloud High School and later Hastings College with her two sisters, Patsy and Beth. Although she did not finish, she and Beth relocated to Denver, Colorado, where she met Ken Uden. They were married and raised two children, Cynthia and David.
For most of their lives, they ran the Credit Bureau of Hastings, retiring and building a house in Hastings. Joy liked to cook for her family and traveled some with her husband. They were members of the First United Methodist Church of Hastings. Joy liked the bright lights and enjoyed occasional trips to Las Vegas with her husband.
Joy was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; parents, Emil and Mary Polnicky; brother, Harold Polnicky; and son, David.
She will be sorely missed by her surviving relatives, daughter, Cynthia Uden of Hastings; daughter-in-law, Faye Uden of Omaha; grandchildren, Cole Uden of Phoenix, Arizona, Savannah Uden of Chicago, Illinois; sisters, spouses and families, Beth (Bud) Oakes and Patsy VanderMass, all of Gray, Tennessee.
