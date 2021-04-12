Kenesaw, Nebraska resident Joyce Ardell (Riese) Hadenfeldt, 84, passed away April 10, 2021 at her home.
Services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenesaw with Pastor Paul Duffy officiating. Burial will be in the Kenesaw Cemetery in Kenesaw. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 14 from 5-7 p.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Kenesaw. Apfel Funeral Home of Kenesaw is in care of the family.
Memorials may be given to the family, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenesaw or the Nebraska Children’s Home.
Joyce Ardell was born December 1, 1936, in Kenesaw to Julius and Esther (Jacobitz) Riese. She was baptized on December 13, 1936, at St Paul’s Lutheran Church and confirmed June 10, 1951, at St. Paul’s Lutheran in Holstein. She grew up on a farm near Norman, NE and graduated from the Minden High School on May 19, 1955.
She was united in marriage to Gayle Hadenfeldt on June 12, 1955, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Holstein. After they were married, they lived in various places in Nebraska and settled in Kenesaw where they spent the majority of their lives. Joyce was a housewife and mother the majority of her life and later worked as the village clerk and as a bookkeeper.
She was a member of St. Lutheran Church of Kenesaw, Ladies Aid, Sunday School Teacher, and Ladies Bible Study.
Joyce enjoyed traveling and spending time at the lake home at Harlan. She was very family oriented and enjoyed hosting large family gatherings at the lake. She loved watching her birds and squirrels out her windows.
She is survived by her children, Ronda (Kim) Ehly and Conda (Mike) Quackenbush all of Kenesaw; three grandchildren, Brett (Becky) Ehly, Blake (Reba) Ehly and Philip Quackenbush all of Kenesaw; four great-grandchildren, Olivia, Layne, Landyn and Layla Ehly all of Kenesaw; brother-in-law, Myron Hadenfelt; two sister-in-laws, Ellen (Bill) Nabower and Sharon Riese; special friend and caregiver, Barb Roberts and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gayle; brother, Darrell Riese and sister-in-law Ruth Hadenfelt.
