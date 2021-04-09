Joyce Ann Williams, 84, of Overland Park, Kansas, went to be with the Lord on April 6, 2021.
Joyce was born on April 21, 1936, the fifth child of Garner Webster Gaylord (1896-1968) and Lillie May (Blomquist) Gaylord (1895-1957).
Joyce was born in Ainsworth, Nebraska and grew up in Wood Lake, Cherry County, Nebraska.
Joyce, by her Faith in God, was born again into the family of God on February 14, 1958.
Joyce as a young single parent moved with her four children from Wood Lake, Nebraska to Hastings, Nebraska in 1962 where she had secured a clerical position with the USDA Federal Crop Insurance. Joyce worked for Federal Crop Insurance Corporation for 31 years, her position at the time of her retirement was USDA Federal Crop Insurance District Manager.
Joyce enjoyed travel, art, architecture, and music. Joyce did mission work for God while living in Wood Lake, Nebraska, Hastings, Nebraska, Grand Island, Nebraska, Savanah, Missouri, Ogallala, Nebraska, Port Aransas, Texas, Overland Park, Kansas and in her foreign travels to Russia, Kosovo, China, and Haiti.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her four siblings, Irene L. (Gaylord) Morton, Mary Geraldine (Gaylord) Ash, John W. Gaylord, George G. Gaylord, daughter, Debra L. Landaker and granddaughter Trista R. (Landaker) Sliger.
Remaining on earth are Joyce’s children, Neil E. Williams and his wife Julie of Ogallala, Nebraska, Michelle A. Paschke and her husband Larry of Aurora, Nebraska, Jon B. Williams and his wife Marta of Tonganoxie, Kansas; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Grace Fellowship in Overland Park, Kansas.
Interment will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Wood Lake, Cherry County, Nebraska.
