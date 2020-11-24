Hastings, Nebraska resident Joyce E. (Graham) Fernandes passed away on Sunday November 22, 2020, aged 83. Joyce was born December 7, 1936 to Robert and Pauline Graham in Adams County. Not long after graduating from Roseland high school, Joyce married Thomas R. Fernandes in Hastings on February 11th, 1956. She worked as an executive Secretary at Werner Construction for 35 years.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Tom; her brother Gerald Graham and sister Eleanor Casler. She is survived by three daughters, Barb (Kim) Doehring of Wichita, Kansas; Brenda (Rob) Cates of Hansen; Patti Murphy (Jeff Hamers) of Denver, Colorado; son Tom (Shannon) Fernandes of Buford, Georgia; brother Robert (Beth) Graham of Pelham, Georgia; sister Myra (Fred) Knez of Riverside, California; brother James (Carol) Kindig of Kenesaw; eight grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Joyce will be remembered most for her generous heart. Over the years she and Tom opened their home to take in many family members, from Joyce’s mother down to great grandchildren.
“In every way I have shown you that by hard work of that sort we must help the weak, and keep in mind the words of the Lord Jesus who himself said, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’” Acts 20:35
Apfel Funeral home, Hastings is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family via http://www.apfelfuneralhome.com. Graveside services to be held at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.