Joyce Lurene (Herbaugh) Overturf of Edgar, Nebraska, was born to Lois and Beula (Kennedy) Herbaugh on February 2, 1943, in Thedford, and passed away on October 25, 2020, with her family by her side at the age of 77 years, 8 months and 23 days.
At a young age, Joyce’s family moved from Thedford to Sedro Wooley, Washington, where her father worked as a lumberjack. In 1949, they decided to return to Nebraska. They lived in rural Box Butte County, and then resided in Hemingford. This is where she attended her schooling.
Joyce was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She married George Overturf on June 23, 1974, and together they raised 4 children.
Once their children graduated high school, and Joyce and George were empty nesters, she made a decision to return to college and earned a bachelor’s degree in special education. Not satisfied with just one degree, she decided to further her education earning a master’s degree in advanced English with honors.
Some of her proudest accomplishments were receiving the Summa Cum Laude honor, and being elected as President of the Non-Traditional Students of Hastings College, and Alphi Chi Society for her 4.0 GPA.
She taught special education for a short time at Clay Center Public Schools before taking a job at Silver Lake Public Schools, where she taught advanced English, drama and speech. Joyce had such a strong passion for teaching and cherished the many students that walked through her door.
In retirement, Joyce and George enjoyed time spent with each other on their acreage, and loved gardening, canning, quilting and creating homemade gifts for all their family.
Joyce is survived by her husband, George; children, Mike (Mary Sue) Furman, Pat (Terri) Furman, Pamylla (David) Adams and Daniel (Deb) Furman; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Elsie (Pat) Haller and brother-in-law, Myron “Woody” Overturf.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lois and Beula; parents-in law, Melvin and O’Linda Overturf; grandson, Mathew Furman; Baby Furman; siblings, Bill Herbaugh, Bud Herbaugh, Dennis Herbaugh and Linda Winter.
A funeral service for Joyce will be held on Thursday, October 29, at 10 a.m. at the Federated Church in Sutton, with Pastor Mary Scott presiding.
Public visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, from 4:30-8 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Graveside services will be conducted following the funeral service at the Chapel Grove Cemetery in rural Clay County.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to establish a scholarship in Joyce’s name.
Sutton Memorial Chapel was in charge of funeral arrangements.
