Joyce Schlachter, 88 years old, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, at her home surrounded by the love of her family.
Mass was held Wednesday, March 31 at 1 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings.
Joyce was born on August 9, 1932, in Roseland, Nebraska to Alfred and Angeline (Hoffman) Miller. She married Leon Schlachter on July 3, 1950, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings. Leon preceded her in death on July 29, 1984.
She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings. Some of the many things she enjoyed in her life were singing, bridge, golf and watching Husker football. Her biggest joy of all was spending time with her family and friends.
She had many successes in her lifetime, but real estate was her passion.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four brothers, Ralph, Ray, Lou and Daniel, and two sisters, Yvonne and Carol.
Survivors include her children and spouses, Kathy Zajic of Santa Rosa, CA, Dave Schlachter of Yorba Linda, CA, Connie Theis and Kirk Ramsey of Fullerton, CA, JoLynn and Norm Mousel of Fort Worth, TX; eight grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings and spouses, Phyllis and Duane Hahne of Hastings, Wayne and Janice Miller of Hastings; brother-in-law, Jim Lantz of Thousand Oaks, CA and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
