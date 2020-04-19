Hastings, Nebraska, resident Judy Brown, 80, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center serving the family.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: April 19, 2020 @ 4:14 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.