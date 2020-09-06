Hastings, Nebraska, resident Judy K. Bott, 73, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In honoring her wish to be cremated, there is no viewing or visitation. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings, Nebraska is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to her family for a later designation.
Condolences can be left at www.dewittfuneral.com
Judy was born December 22, 1946, in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Russell F. and Bonnie J. (Ives) Leonhardt.
Judy graduated from Hastings High School with the class of 1965. She married James L. Bott on October 9, 1965, in Hastings.
She was a Den Leader for Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and participated in the PTA at Hawthorn School.
Judy work as a 911 dispatcher for the Hastings Police Department from 1990-1992, and for the city of Anderson South Carolina Police Department from 1992-1994.
She enjoyed crafts, oil painting, and arranging flowers. Judy loved her family and cherished her time spent with her children and grandchildren.
Judy is survived by her husband of 54 years, James Bott of Hastings; children, Jeff (Amy) Bott of Easley, South Carolina, and Tami (Scott) Turner, and Kristin (Austin) Strobl all of Hastings; grandchildren, Chelsea Knott, Megan Turner (significant other, Benjamin Lamb), Nicholas Strobl, Zack Strobl (fiancée, Lexie Meyers), Tiffany Turner (fiancé, Joe McDonnell), and Kenley Knott; great-grandchildren, Khloe Strobl, Amelia Knott, Gracelynn Strobl, and Harper Lamb; sister, Kim (Mike) Poplau; niece, Kelli Poplau (fiancé, Matt Malouf; along with numerous cousins and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
