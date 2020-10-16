Judy Lynn Fegter Laird passed away peacefully in the early morning of October 11, 2020 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska at the young age of 61, surrounded by love.
Judy was born in Franklin, Nebraska on July 12, 1959, and was baptized in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Republican City, Nebraska. She and her husband of 37 years, John C. Laird, Jr., made their home in Hastings.
Judy was predeceased by her parents, Eilert Fegter and Erma Tobiassen Fegter; as well as her first husband, Mark Sevcik; her granddaughter, Cassandra Noel Schulz; and her mother-in-law, Beth Laird.
Judy is survived, and will be dearly missed, by her devoted husband, John C. Laird, Jr.; and her loving children, Kristena Marie Sevcik of Lincoln, Jasmine Lea Sevcik of Hastings, Morgan Jane Laird Stevens (Christopher) of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Jason Andrew Laird of Hastings. She was also the proud grandmother of Aubrie Jorgensen and August Webster; and the beloved sister of Donny Fegter (Gail) of Moline, Illinois, Ray Fegter (Patty) of Larimore, North Dakota, and Peggy Kieckhafer of Ogallala. She is survived as well by her father-in-law, John C. Laird and his wife, Connie Jarvensivu Laird of Texas, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Arizona; her brother-in-law, Steve Laird (Cindy) of Wilcox; sister-in-law, Lisa Laird Ogle (Matt) of West Virginia; several nieces and nephews, and many, many friends. She was also the Dog-Mom to three sweet Corgis, whom she adored.
Judy worked for JCPenney in Grand Island for many years, and, most recently, at Walmart in Hastings, where she was loved and respected for her work ethic — and her wicked sense of humor! Burial will be held at Alma City Cemetery in Alma, Nebraska at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 24. Graveside services will be conducted by Pastor Darrel Weissman of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Services will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Start Over Rover (www.startoverrover.org) to honor Judy’s lifelong love of animals. Leave messages for the family at NebraskaCremation.com. Judy, rest in heavenly peace. You will be greatly missed and forever remembered.
