Judy Marlene Lyon passed away May 27, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska, at the age of 71.
Judy was baptized at the Methodist Church in Merna, Nebraska. Her grade school years were spent at Merna Public School. Judy graduated from Anselmo-Merna High School with the class of 1967, and later attended Kearney State College.
Judy had learned to play the trumpet in school and became very proficient at it. She would often practice playing her trumpet in the shop, and anyone who happened to be in the farmyard was treated to her beautiful music. Judy was a very caring person, always willing to assist her family members. She loved spending time with her nephews and nieces and their families. Being a bit of a competitor, challenging them at a game of cards or board games was a delight for her.
Judy had many health issues that slowed her down, but she always maintained her sense of humor.
Graveside and Inurnment service are Saturday, May 30, at 11 a.m. at the Broken Bow Cemetery in Broken Bow.
