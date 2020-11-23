Judy Mikkelsen, 73, of Hardy, Nebraska passed away November 22, 2020 in Hardy. Book signing and visitation will be from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, with family present from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Spring Creek Cemetery in Ruskin. Megrue-Price Funeral Home is caring for the family.
