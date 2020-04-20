Hastings, Nebraska, resident Judy N. Brown, 80, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home.
Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, a private family graveside service will be held at Hanover Presbyterian Churchyard Cemetery in Glenvil with Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett officiating. Visitation is 12-4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. We will be in compliance with the CDC guidelines of 10 people gathering at a time for visitation, your cooperation is appreciated. Memorials may be given to Nebraska Foundation for the Blind. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Judy was born November 20, 1939, in Edgar, Nebraska to Donald and Evelyn (White) Anderson. She graduated from Hastings High School. Judy married Delvin D. Brown August 2, 1957, in Hastings; he preceded her in death on September 17, 2013.
Judy was a homemaker and a member of First Presbyterian. She was a quilter and helped with youth meals at the church, and supported the Hastings Library.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Delvin D. Brown; and son-in-law, Duane Cleveland.
Survivors include children and spouses, Stephanie Cleveland of Holstein, Jim and Ruby Brown of Cozad, Ryan and Angela Brown of Hickory Creek, Texas, and Connie and Marc Hultine of Hastings; grandchildren and spouses, Zachary and Jenna Brown, Keith and Michelle Cleveland, Levi and Mariel Brown, Luke Cleveland, Austin and Kasey Brown, Laif Hultine, Broden Hultine, and Alaina Smidt; step-grandchildren and spouses, Randy and Michelle Cleveland, Kacy and DaVerne Noyd, Teresa and Scott Uden, and Justin and Ashley Cleveland; great-grandchildren, Drake Cleveland, Lily Cleveland, Hunter Cleveland, Kai Lozano, Gabrielle Brown, and Kylie Brown; nine step-great-grandchildren; and brother, Berdon Anderson of Surprise, Arizona.
