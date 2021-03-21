Julia Marie “Julie” Morganflash passed away on March 18, 2021, at UNMC in Omaha, Nebraska.
Rosary is 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at Merten-Butler Mortuary on Blue Hill. Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Blue Hill with the Very Rev. James Schrader officiating.
Burial will be in the Blue Hill Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.Tuesday with family present from 5-7 p.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary. A memorial has been established to be designated at a later date.
For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation, rosary and funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
Julia “Julie” Marie Morganflash was born January 17, 1963, to Philip and Clara (Arterburn) Smidt.
There were seven Smidt children: Vickie, Mary, Michael, Christopher, Julia, Mathew and Joseph.
She was raised in Pauline, where she attended a one-room school and then completed her high school education in Blue Hill.
Julie married Randy Anderson when she was 18 years of age and had her first daughter, Nicole Rae.
Two years later Julie welcomed a second daughter, Teresa Marie with Andrew Lee joining the family six years after that. They lived on a farm outside of Blue Hill.
In time, life changed for Julie and she became a single mother of three. This did not deter Julie from falling in love again.
She began dating and eventually fell in love with Michael Morganflash in 2003. Julie and Mike were married on July 15, 2006.
Julie’s family grew from three children to seven children as she added four stepchildren: Trever Michael, Amber Nicole, Colt James and Waylon Lee.
Julie loved having a large family as she loved being a mother and a wife. She was often called mom by her children’s friends.
Julie began her career at the Blue Hill Nursing Home where she started in laundry working her way to becoming a CNA and Med Aide.
In time, she went back to school and became an LPN. She ended her career with the Blue Hill Nursing home in 2009.
She followed her educational dream of becoming a Registered Nurse and went on and achieved her master’s degree in nursing.
She worked as an RN Staff Development Manager at Live Oak Care Center in George West, Texas. She later returned to Nebraska as she felt a pull to return to watch her grandchildren grow up.
She finished her career as a Director of Nursing in Red Cloud.
Julie loved living in the country away from others. She loved growing a garden each year and loved raising chickens.
At the end of the summer, she canned her gardening goods. She was a natural at sewing with everyone bringing various things to her to sew or repair.
She was a good cook and hosted family functions at their farm. She loved collecting chicken figurines and riding horses.
She enjoyed spending time with friends and family and having a few drinks discussing memories, talking about life and simply laughing.
Laughing is something she often did with her husband and her children. She loved going on long rides with her husband, Mike, and laughing, which they did often.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Morganflash; her children, Nicole Hanson, Teresa Friesen (Ryan), and Andrew Anderson (Kaitlin); stepchildren, Trever Morganflash, Amber Benorden (Nathan), Colt Morganflash, and Waylon Morganflash; siblings, Vickie Bulling, Mary Dixon (Mike), Michael Smidt (Audry), Mathew Smidt (Kristi) and Joseph Smidt (Michelle); sister and brother-in- law Michelle Morganflash and Don Osborn, along with many nieces, nephews and grandchildren.
Julie is preceded in death by her father, Philip Smidt; mother, Clara Smidt; brother Christopher Smidt; and father in-law, James Morganflash.
