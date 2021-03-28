Hastings, Nebraska, resident Julie L. Moffre, 55, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society – Hastings Village in Hastings.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Tom Murray officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be given to the family.
For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Julie was born June 11, 1965, to Susan Nicholson in San Bernardino, California. She attended Modesto High School in Modesto, California. She worked for Good Samaritan Society for 13 years as a painter.
Julie enjoyed concerts, traveling, being outside, and gardening. Most importantly, she loved her family.
Julie is survived by her children, Jennifer Poindexter, Jamie Moffre, Dustin Franklin, Lindsay Brooks, and Emily Brooks; numerous grandchildren; her mother, Susan Nicholson; her brothers, Randall Franklin, Floyd Franklin, Terry Franklin, and Gerald Franklin; and many other family members and friends.
