Red Cloud, Nebraska, resident June M. Illian, 95, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska.
Visitation is 9 a.m. — 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud. Family graveside services will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 20, at the Republican City Cemetery in Republican City with the Rev. Warren Schoming officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsfh.com.
