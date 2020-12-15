Superior, Nebraska, resident Justin D. Thompson, 73, passed away December 11, 2020, in Lincoln. Public graveside service with military honors was held Monday, December 14.
Justin was preceded in death by his parents, Ward and Shirley; sister, Cheryl Warren; father-in-law, George “Larry” Whitney. Survivors include his wife, Barbara; children, Kelly (Samuel Dalton) Knigge of Argyle, Texas; Michael Thompson of Grand Island; and Dr. Angela (James Paul) Thompson-Paul of Decatur, Georgia; five grandchildren, Jack Knigge, Blake Dalton, Max Dalton, Chloe Paul and Asher Paul; brothers, Robert Thompson and Dr. Ronald (Dee) Thompson, both of Superior; brother-in-law, Doug Warren of Formoso, Kansas; mother-in-law, Arma Jean Whitney of Superior; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home cared for the family.
