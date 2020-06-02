Karen Ann (Cushing) Yant, 82, of Minden, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Bethany Home in Minden.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Minden Evangelical Free Church with the Rev. Tom Barnes officiating. The service will also be live streamed to the church’s Facebook page – Minden Evangelical Free Church. Interment will be held following services at the Minden Cemetery. The family requests those in attendance wear brightly colored attire. Visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Current CDC precautions for funeral gatherings will be followed. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Minden Evangelical Free Church. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Karen was born in Stratton, Nebraska to Floyd and Grace (Burks) Cushing on December 6, 1937. After graduating from Stratton High School in 1955, Karen received her teaching certificate from McCook College and then proceeded to earn a degree from Kearney State College. Karen then went on to teach at a country school in Atwood, Kansas and then taught for 40 years at East Elementary School in Minden. She married Allen Ray Yant on December 17, 1961 and had her only child, Kim Larae on November 20, 1963 in Minden. In 2007, Karen and Ray moved to Ankeny, Iowa to be closer to their two granddaughters: Mia Raeann and Kaylee Larae Battani. They made their final move back to Minden in early 2020.
Anybody who knew Karen knew that she was a devout Christian. The Yants were faithful attendees of the Evangelical Free Church in Minden for many years, as well as the Ankeny Free Church in Iowa. Beyond her faith, Karen loved to travel, socialize, go shopping, and give to her community when she could. She was a lover of angels, elephants, chocolate, and sparkles; moreover, she was the brightest, strong-willed, and generous person anybody could ask for. Always the most fashionable, Karen lit up the room with every step she took. Although she battled many illnesses and injuries throughout her life, she never let it stop her from living life to the fullest.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Ray Yant of Minden; daughter, Kim (Yant) Battani and husband Jeffrey of Ankeny, Iowa; granddaughters, Mia and Kaylee Battani of Ankeny, Iowa; sister, Zelpha (Cushing) Golding of Stratton; as well as a host of extended relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Kent Cushing and Wilbert and Ulysses (during infancy); brothers-in-law, Burdette “Stub” Golding, James Yant, and Michael Senior.
Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.
