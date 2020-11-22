Hastings, Nebraska resident Karen Kay Huber, 74, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings from complications of the Covid-19 virus.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Karen was born April 1, 1946, in Hastings, to C. Wayne & Berdina (Wieck) Strayer. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1964 and Hastings College in 1968 with a degree in education. Karen married Duane Huber on August 6, 1993. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and was a substitute teacher in the area for many years.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Duane Huber of Hastings; sister and husband, Rhonda and Jeffrey Millhollin of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; niece and family, Adrienne, Thomas and Lois Siemers of Nashville, Tennessee; nephew and family, Matthew, Rosa (Bicego), Romeo and Gianluca Millhollin of Mexico City, Mexico; sisters-in-law and husbands, Mary and Brian Hiebner of Henderson, Carolyn and Bob Pracheil of York and Marilyn and Chris Borchert of Lincoln; along with Karen’s extended family: many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and friends all over the USA.
