Karen Nykodym

A Celebration of Life for Karen (Kort) Nykodym, age 69, of Madison, Nebraska, is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Avenue, in Norfolk, Nebraska.
Reverend Donna Goltry will officiate. Visitation with family will be one hour prior to service at the chapel. Face masks are required. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
She passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at her home in Madison.
Karen was born to Alvin and Marcilene (Ebel) Kort in Hastings, Nebraska, on September 19, 1950. She grew up south of Hastings in a rural community by the two towns of Blue Hill and Ayr in Nebraska.
Later on, when she was 16 years old her parents moved west of Doniphan, Nebraska, in 1966. Then, she graduated from Doniphan High School in 1969. After high school, she enrolled in the Grand Island Business School for a year and graduated in 1970. After graduation, Karen worked at Dutton Lainson Co. and Western Plastics Inc in Hastings doing secretarial work.
On October 16, 1971, Karen married Norman Nykodym at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings. To this union the couple was blessed with three children, Michele, Brian and Kevin.
In April 1975, they moved to St. Louis Park, Minnnesota, and lived there for 3 years. Then, the family moved to Madison to start farming and have lived there since.
Karen worked at the Bank of Madison, now called Frontier Bank, for 29 years. She loved to serve her customers. Also, Karen helped at the Knights of Columbus Hall catering weddings.
She is survived by her husband, Norman; children, Michele (Dale) Preister of Humphrey, Nebraska, Brian Nykodym of Madison, and Kevin (Angie) Nykodym of Lincoln, Nebraska; two granddaughters, Taylor and Anna Nykodym of Lincoln; brothers, Loran Kort of El Paso, Texas, and Larry Kort of Hastings; sisters, Cheryl (Dennis) Harder of Grand Island, Nebraska, and Kathy (Max) Schroeder of Juniata, Nebraska; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.
