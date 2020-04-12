Hastings resident Katherine C. Archer, 98, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Because of COVID-19 directed health measures, a memorial service will be at a later date. A book signing is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, April 13, at Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home. Please note the book signing will be limited to a maximum of 10 people at a time.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Feline Friends Rescue of Hastings. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Katherine was born on October 12, 1921, in Sandusky, Ohio, to Walter L. and Bonnie (Linn) Carter. She graduated from Lima High School in Lima, Ohio. Katherine married Paul C. Archer in August 1941 in Lima. He preceded her in death on November 29, 1983. She later married Grover “Curly” Colter in September 1995. He preceded her in death on February 26, 2004.
Katherine loved experiencing life in an unconventional way — traveling to places like Hawaii, Germany, and Paris, learning to drive from her teenagers at 50, and learning to crochet at 80.
Katherine loved singing and was a member of the First Christian Church choir in Hastings for many years. She continued singing at Peace Chapel at Perkins Pavilion. She loved her cat, Gomez, who will join her in interment. Her family was most important of all — when not spending time with them she was baking and making gifts for them.
Katherine was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Paul C. Archer; and second husband, Curly Colter.
Survivors include children and spouses, Paul Archer of Norcross, GA, Bonnie Nowka of Hastings, David Archer and Marie Gibson of Reno, NV, Katherine and Kirk Mahlen of Eden Prairie, MN, Carolyn and Randy Fisher of Hastings, and Ellen and Jay Kotera of Superior, WI; grandchildren and spouses, Elizabeth Fisher; Shannon and Chris Lavin, Joshua and Danica Donner, Erika and Greg Messler, Angela Kotera, and Janik Mahlen; great-grandchildren, Ashton, Corbin, Daniel, Jaxon, Brooke, Roman, Candice, Ainsley, and Caylen.
