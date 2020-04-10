Hastings, Nebraska, resident Katherine C. Archer, 98, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Book signing is 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. Monday, April 13, at the funeral home. We will be in compliance with the CDC guidelines of 10 people gathering at a time for the book signing, your cooperation is appreciated. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
