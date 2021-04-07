Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Kathryn “Kathy” (Koch) Kennedy, 78, of Red Feather Lakes, Colorado, died unexpectedly on March 25, 2021, at her son’s home in Greeley, CO.
Kathy was born May 2, 1942, the daughter of the late Gottlieb “Bud” and Alice (Rutt) Koch of Campbell, NE, and graduated from Upland High School in 1959. She was united in marriage to Norman Kennedy in 1961 of which two children were born. Her marriage dissolved and she moved with her sons to Loveland, CO in 1974.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Neil and Myron (Marlene) Koch.
Survivors include her sons, Brian Kennedy (Tracy) of Hastings and Scott Kennedy of Greeley, CO; granddaughters, Jessica Soucie of Hastings, Kylie Kennedy (James McNeil) of Greeley, CO, Paige (Jason) Franzluebbers of Ankeny, IA; and great-grandchildren, MaCoy, Jaylinn and Jaylie; and numerous friends all of whom she claims as family.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Allnutt Funeral Chapel in Loveland, CO. Graveside services will be at Presbyterian Cemetery in Campbell, NE at 11 a.m. on April 24, 2021.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.allnuttloveland.com.
