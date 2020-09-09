Blue Hill, Nebraska, resident Kathryn L. Anderson, 65, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her beloved family.
Rosary service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 12, with Funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m., both at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, south of Lawrence, Nebraska with Father Corey Harrison Officiating. Viewing and visitation will be Friday, September 11, from 1-8 p.m. with family present from 6-8 p.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill. Private family burial will take place at a later date. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the donor’s choice. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Kathy was born on April 3, 1955 to Donald D. and Jean (Arnold) Koch in Hastings, Nebraska. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1973, and then attended Kearney State College. She began her career in banking in 1975 at Hastings State Bank, and later worked for South Central State Bank in Blue Hill, where she retired in May of 2020. On July 9, 1977, she married the love of her life, Darrell J. Anderson, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings. Kathy and Darrell made their home at the Gilsdorf-Anderson Farm in 1980. She was a member of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church and St. Stephen’s Altar Society. She loved spending time with her daughters and spoiling her seven grandkids. She kept a beautiful home, spent her spare time cross-stitching, and made the best cheesy potatoes, chocolate chip cookies and apple pie you’ve ever had. Her special, kind and loving heart touched many people, and memories of her will be forever cherished.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Darrell of Blue Hill; daughter, Alicia and Chauncey Gibreal, and grandchildren Alexander, Dinah, Cullen and Bethany of Axtell; daughter, Amy and Morgan Desmond, and grandchildren Grace, Ayden and Easton of Yoder, Wyoming; brother, Steven and Jeanne Koch and family of Palm Springs, California; sister, Marilyn and Allen Cramer and family of Hastings; brothers and sisters-in-law and family, Catherine and Vic Henry of Fremont, Eugenia and Kenneth Aulner of Hastings, Patricia and Rey Anderson-Sifuentez of Lincoln, Paulette and Dr. Steve Crisman of Idaho Springs, Colorado, Marice and Don Erickson of Parker, Colorado, Gregory and Angie Anderson of Juniata, Geoffrey Anderson and special friend Michelle of Minden, Tom and Lona Anderson of Denton, Susan and Tom Caniglia of Omaha, Jeanette Anderson and special friend, Craig of Wood River, and Steven Anderson of Hastings.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; and parents-in-law, Bernel and Althea Anderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.