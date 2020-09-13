Keith Pulse, 78, of Red Cloud, Nebraska, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings, Nebraska.
Services will be Thursday, 10:30 am, September 17, 2020 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Red Cloud with Rev. Jeffrey Kuddes officiating. Interment will be at the Red Cloud Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, 9:00 am - 7:00 pm at the Simonson-Williams funeral home and Thursday, 8:00 am to service time at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggest to Mary Lanning Hospice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsfh.com
