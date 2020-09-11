Red Cloud, Nebraska, resident Keith Pulse, 78, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska.
Services are pending with the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.
