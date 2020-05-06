Kelly Doyle Oliver, 66, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Good Samaritan Village-Perkins Pavilion in Hastings.
Graveside services will be at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell, Nebraska.
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 6, 2020 @ 7:28 pm
Kelly Doyle Oliver, 66, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at Good Samaritan Village-Perkins Pavilion in Hastings.
Graveside services will be at a later date at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell, Nebraska.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.