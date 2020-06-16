Edgar, Nebraska, resident Kendall K. Schendt, 33, passed away June 15, 2020 in Superior, Nebraska.
Public graveside memorial service is 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 19, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Cemetery in Lawrence, Nebraska, with Father Corey Harrison officiating. The Saturday 7:30 p.m. Mass intentions is for Kendall along with the rosary that will be recited before Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for designation at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Megrue-Price Funeral Home, PO Box 282, Superior, NE 68978 or in care of www.pricefuneralhomes.net. Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior is in charge of arrangements.
Kendall was born on February 26, 1987, in Superior to Eugene Schendt and Jean (Moncrief) Schendt. He was a 2005 Lawrence-Nelson graduate.
Preceding him in death were his grandparents, Burdette and Doris Moncrief and William and Lola Schendt.
Left to treasure his memory are his parents, Eugene and Jean of Lawrence; his brother, Travis Schendt and his wife Abby of Edgar; his sister, Amber Scheer and husband Marc of Elgin; nieces and nephews, Olivia, Ava and Chloe Schendt and Levi and Allie Scheer; other relatives and a host of friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.