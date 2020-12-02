Sutton, Nebraska, resident Kenneth Dean Voboril, 72, died Friday November 27th, 2020 at his home in Sutton.
After cremation, private services are planned to take place at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the family c/o Dewitt Funeral Home at 1247 N. Burlington Ave, Hastings Nebraska 68901.
Condolences can be left www.dewittfuneral.com.
Kenneth Dean Voboril was born on September 29th, 1948 to Ivan Glen and Irene Kay (Nelssen) Voboril in Smith Center Kansas.
He received his education in Esbon, Kansas and graduated from Esbon High School. He furthered his education at Kansas State University in Manhattan, KS and North Central Kansas Technical College in Beloit, Kansas. On December 26th, 1968 he married Judy Kay Krueger in Red Cloud.
Kenneth was a farmer/stockman, carpenter, and later in life, over the road truck driver. He enjoyed raising livestock and crops, woodworking in his shop, and gardening with his wife, Judy.
He is survived by sons, Kenny Voboril and Gina Gialde of Kansas City, MO, Tim Voboril and wife Kari of Strong City, KS; daughters, Kandice and husband Kevin Herrick of Guide Rock, Heidi Kruger and husband Adam of Lincoln; sister, Mary Voboril of Salina, KS; nine grandchildren, Madylien Voboril, Kohlton Voboril, Paisley Voboril, Barrett Voboril, Jakob Myers, Aiden Myers, Sam Herrick, Alexus McKeithen and Anson Kruger; sister and brother-in-law Kathy and Larry Stewart of Mankato, KS.
Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Kay Voboril; his parents; and infant daughter, Sherri Sue Voboril; father and mother in law Elmer and Tina Krueger; three sister-in-laws, Irene Hohlfeld, Lois Dack and Patty Terry; brothers-in-laws, Larry Krueger; Darrell Hohlfeld, Darreld Dack and one nephew, David Dack.
Ken’s children would like to acknowledge and thank his special friend, Sandra Flemming of Sutton, Nebraska, for the care she showed him in his final years.
