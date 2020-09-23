Hastings, Nebraska resident, Kenneth E. "Kenny" Conover Sr., 50, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. There will be no visitation, Kenny’s wishes were to be cremated. Apfel Funeral Home is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Kenny was born January 3, 1970 to Louis and (Teresa) Colleen (Karash) Conover in Hastings. He married Tammy Ekstein on October 7, 1989 in Hastings. Big Kenny was a jack of all trades, there wasn’t anything he couldn’t fix or build. He loved fishing, playing cards and dice. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy; two sons, Ken Jr. (Pam Hayes) Conover and Michael (Kady Ellingson) Conover; one daughter, Tamara (David Reynolds) Conover; 14 grandchildren; three sisters, Cindy (Bob) Malesker, Theresa Reid (Bill Young) and Cheryl Knickerbocker; mother-in-law, Susan Ekstein; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Colleen Conover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.